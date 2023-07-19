Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco shares drop in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:33 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 19 Jul 2023, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 444.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 447 and closed at 446.9. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 448.85, while the lowest price was 442.3. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 99,589.91 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 504, and the 52-week low is 354.1. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 101,003 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹440.9, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹444.7

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 440.9 with a percent change of -0.85 and a net change of -3.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.85% and has decreased by 3.8. Overall, this data suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

19 Jul 2023, 10:16 AM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹440.45, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹444.7

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock is priced at 440.45. There has been a decline in the stock price by 0.96%, resulting in a net change of -4.25.

19 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹441.2, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹444.7

Based on the current data, the Hindalco stock price is 441.2. There has been a percent change of -0.79, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.5, suggesting a decline of 3.5 in the stock price.

19 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹440, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹444.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hindalco is 440. There has been a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.7, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

Click here for Hindalco Profit Loss

19 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

19 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹441.9, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹444.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Hindalco is 441.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.63% or 2.8.

19 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹443.65, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹444.7

Hindalco stock is currently trading at a price of 443.65. It has experienced a slight decrease in its price, with a percent change of -0.24. The net change in the stock price is -1.05.

19 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹445, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹446.9

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 445 with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -1.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.43% and the net change is a decrease of 1.9.

19 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹446.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Hindalco on the BSE had a volume of 101,003 shares. The closing price for the stock was 446.9.

