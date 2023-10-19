Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 484.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 478 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 487.85 and closed at 484.25. The highest price reached during the day was 494.75, while the lowest price was 484. The market capitalization of Hindalco is currently at 108,447.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 508.8 and the 52-week low is 379.9. The stock had a volume of 331,767 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹478, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹484.6

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 478. There has been a percent change of -1.36, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.6, suggesting a decline of 6.6 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.24%
3 Months12.49%
6 Months12.01%
YTD2.47%
1 Year23.28%
19 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹484.6, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹484.25

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 484.6. There has been a percent change of 0.07, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.35, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock.

19 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹484.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco on the BSE had a volume of 331,767 shares and closed at a price of 484.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.