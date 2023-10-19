Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹487.85 and closed at ₹484.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹494.75, while the lowest price was ₹484. The market capitalization of Hindalco is currently at ₹108,447.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹508.8 and the 52-week low is ₹379.9. The stock had a volume of 331,767 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.