Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹487.85 and closed at ₹484.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹494.75, while the lowest price was ₹484. The market capitalization of Hindalco is currently at ₹108,447.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹508.8 and the 52-week low is ₹379.9. The stock had a volume of 331,767 shares traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹478. There has been a percent change of -1.36, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.6, suggesting a decline of ₹6.6 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.24%
|3 Months
|12.49%
|6 Months
|12.01%
|YTD
|2.47%
|1 Year
|23.28%
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹484.6. There has been a percent change of 0.07, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.35, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading, Hindalco on the BSE had a volume of 331,767 shares and closed at a price of ₹484.25.
