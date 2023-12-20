Hello User
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 566.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 564.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 567.95 and closed at 566.25. The highest price reached during the day was 567.95, while the lowest price was 555.9. The market cap for Hindalco is 126,417.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 567.2, and the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the stock was 113,063 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹566.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco had a trading volume of 113,063 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 566.25.

