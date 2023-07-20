Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 20 Jul 2023, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 444.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 439.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, the Hindalco stock opened at 444.5 and closed at 444.7. The highest price reached during the day was 444.5, while the lowest price was 438.4. The market capitalization of Hindalco was 98,294.78 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 504, and the 52-week low was 354.1. The BSE volume for the day was 111,310 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹439.1, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹444.7

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is at 439.1, with a percent change of -1.26. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.26% from its previous value. The net change is -5.6, which means that the stock has decreased by 5.6 in value. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in price.

20 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹444.7 yesterday

On the last day, Hindalco Industries had a BSE volume of 111,310 shares, with a closing price of 444.7.

