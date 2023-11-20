Hello User
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 504.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 498 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day of trading, Hindalco opened at 500.6 and closed at 504.2. The stock's high for the day was 506.3, while the low was 496.95. The market capitalization of Hindalco was recorded at 111,446.19 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 513.1, and the 52-week low was 381. The BSE volume for Hindalco was 218,280 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹504.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco's BSE volume was recorded at 218,280 shares. The closing price for the day was 504.2.

