Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stocks plunge in today's trading

On the last day, Hindalco opened at ₹479.75 and closed at ₹484.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹482, while the lowest price was ₹471.1. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹107,283.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹508.8 and the 52-week low is ₹379.9. The BSE volume for Hindalco shares was 395,192.
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹475.4, with a percent change of -0.83 and a net change of -4. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.83% and the price has decreased by ₹4. Despite this slight decrease, it is important to consider other factors such as the overall performance of the stock in the long term and any news or events that may be affecting its value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.92%
|3 Months
|11.91%
|6 Months
|11.66%
|YTD
|1.39%
|1 Year
|22.97%
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹476.45. There has been a percent change of -0.62, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.95, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.95.
On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume was 395,192 shares, and the closing price was ₹484.6.
