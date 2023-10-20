Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stocks plunge in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 479.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 475.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco opened at 479.75 and closed at 484.6. The highest price reached during the day was 482, while the lowest price was 471.1. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 107,283.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 508.8 and the 52-week low is 379.9. The BSE volume for Hindalco shares was 395,192.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹475.4, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹479.4

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 475.4, with a percent change of -0.83 and a net change of -4. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.83% and the price has decreased by 4. Despite this slight decrease, it is important to consider other factors such as the overall performance of the stock in the long term and any news or events that may be affecting its value.

20 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.92%
3 Months11.91%
6 Months11.66%
YTD1.39%
1 Year22.97%
20 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹476.45, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹479.4

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 476.45. There has been a percent change of -0.62, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.95, which means that the stock price has decreased by 2.95.

20 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹484.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume was 395,192 shares, and the closing price was 484.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.