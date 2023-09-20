Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 20 Sep 2023, by -2.7 %. The stock closed at 497.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 484.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 492.05 and closed at 497.5. The stock's high for the day was 493.3, while the low was 483.1. The market capitalization of Hindalco is currently at 108,379.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 508.8, while the 52-week low is 358.8. The volume of shares traded on the BSE for Hindalco was 429,979.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹497.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco on the BSE recorded a volume of 429,979 shares. The closing price of the stock stood at 497.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.