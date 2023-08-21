Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹446 and closed at ₹447.55. The highest price for the day was ₹447, while the lowest price was ₹438.35. The company's market capitalization is ₹98,493.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹504, and the 52-week low is ₹358.8. The BSE volume for the day was 473,092 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.