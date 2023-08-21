Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Plunges in Trading Today
Hindalco stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -1.71 %. The stock closed at 447.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 439.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹446 and closed at ₹447.55. The highest price for the day was ₹447, while the lowest price was ₹438.35. The company's market capitalization is ₹98,493.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹504, and the 52-week low is ₹358.8. The BSE volume for the day was 473,092 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹439.9, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹447.55
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹439.9. There has been a percent change of -1.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.65, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹7.65.
Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹447.55 on last trading day
On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume was 473,092 shares, and the closing price was ₹447.55.
