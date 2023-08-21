Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -1.71 %. The stock closed at 447.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 439.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 446 and closed at 447.55. The highest price for the day was 447, while the lowest price was 438.35. The company's market capitalization is 98,493.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 504, and the 52-week low is 358.8. The BSE volume for the day was 473,092 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹439.9, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹447.55

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 439.9. There has been a percent change of -1.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.65, meaning that the stock has decreased by 7.65.

21 Aug 2023, 08:06 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹447.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume was 473,092 shares, and the closing price was 447.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.