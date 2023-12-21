Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:28 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 547.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 549.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's open price was 567.05 and the close price was 564.9. The stock had a high of 570.85 and a low of 546. The market capitalization of Hindalco stood at 122,613.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 567.95 and the 52-week low was 381. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 223,591 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:28 AM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹549.35, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹547.9

The current price of Hindalco stock is 549.35. There has been a percent change of 0.26, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.45, which means the stock has increased by 1.45.

21 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Hindalco Industries stock had a low price of 541.4 and a high price of 550.5.

21 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST Hindalco December futures opened at 548.8 as against previous close of 550.25

Hindalco, a leading metal and mining company, is currently trading at a spot price of 546.65. The bid price stands at 548.25, with a corresponding bid quantity of 1400 shares. On the other hand, the offer price is slightly higher at 548.5, accompanied by an offer quantity of 1400 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 36,596,000, indicating strong market activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹547, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹547.9

The current price of Hindalco stock is 547. The percent change is -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.9, meaning the stock has decreased by 0.9 points.

21 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.88%
3 Months8.59%
6 Months30.23%
YTD15.81%
1 Year19.94%
21 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹541.4, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹547.9

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 541.4. There has been a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.5, suggesting a decrease of 6.5 in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹564.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a trading volume of 223,591 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 564.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.