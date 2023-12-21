Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's open price was ₹567.05 and the close price was ₹564.9. The stock had a high of ₹570.85 and a low of ₹546. The market capitalization of Hindalco stood at ₹122,613.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹567.95 and the 52-week low was ₹381. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 223,591 shares.
The current price of Hindalco stock is ₹549.35. There has been a percent change of 0.26, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.45, which means the stock has increased by ₹1.45.
Today, Hindalco Industries stock had a low price of ₹541.4 and a high price of ₹550.5.
Hindalco, a leading metal and mining company, is currently trading at a spot price of 546.65. The bid price stands at 548.25, with a corresponding bid quantity of 1400 shares. On the other hand, the offer price is slightly higher at 548.5, accompanied by an offer quantity of 1400 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 36,596,000, indicating strong market activity.
The current price of Hindalco stock is ₹547. The percent change is -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.9, meaning the stock has decreased by 0.9 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.88%
|3 Months
|8.59%
|6 Months
|30.23%
|YTD
|15.81%
|1 Year
|19.94%
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹541.4. There has been a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹6.5 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a trading volume of 223,591 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹564.9.
