comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 441.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 438.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HindalcoPremium
Hindalco

On the last day, the open and close price for Hindalco was 441.55. The stock reached a high of 441.55 and a low of 436.9. The market capitalization stands at 98,182.85 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 504 and 354.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 42,991 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:03:07 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹441.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Hindalco on the BSE had a volume of 42,991 shares and closed at a price of 441.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout