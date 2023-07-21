Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM ISTLivemint
Hindalco stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 441.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 438.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open and close price for Hindalco was ₹441.55. The stock reached a high of ₹441.55 and a low of ₹436.9. The market capitalization stands at ₹98,182.85 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹504 and ₹354.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 42,991 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:03:07 AM IST
