Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:07 AM ISTLivemint
Hindalco stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 441.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 438.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Hindalco's open price was ₹441.55 and the close price was also ₹441.55. The stock reached a high of ₹441.55 and a low of ₹436.9. The company has a market capitalization of ₹98,205.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹504 and the 52-week low is ₹354.1. The BSE volume for Hindalco shares on that day was 45,945.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:07:41 AM IST
Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹441.55 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Hindalco on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 45,945. The closing price for the shares was ₹441.55.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!