Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

On the last day, the open and close price for Hindalco was ₹441.55. The stock reached a high of ₹441.55 and a low of ₹436.9. The market capitalization stands at ₹98,182.85 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹504 and ₹354.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 42,991 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST
Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹441.55 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Hindalco on the BSE had a volume of 42,991 shares and closed at a price of ₹441.55.