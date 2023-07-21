Hello User
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:03 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 441.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 438.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, the open and close price for Hindalco was 441.55. The stock reached a high of 441.55 and a low of 436.9. The market capitalization stands at 98,182.85 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 504 and 354.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 42,991 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹441.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Hindalco on the BSE had a volume of 42,991 shares and closed at a price of 441.55.

