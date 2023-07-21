Hello User
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:07 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 441.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 438.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's open price was 441.55 and the close price was also 441.55. The stock reached a high of 441.55 and a low of 436.9. The company has a market capitalization of 98,205.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 504 and the 52-week low is 354.1. The BSE volume for Hindalco shares on that day was 45,945.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:07 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹441.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Hindalco on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 45,945. The closing price for the shares was 441.55.

