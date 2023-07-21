Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:35 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 441.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 437.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 441.55 and closed at the same price. The highest price of the day was 441.55, while the lowest price was 436.9. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 97,970.19 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 504, and the 52-week low is 354.1. The BSE volume for Hindalco on that day was 51,646 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹441.55 yesterday

Based on the data provided, the last day of Hindalco's BSE volume was 51,646 shares. The closing price for the day was 441.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.