Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Price Plummets

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:23 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 441.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 441.55 and closed at the same price, with a high of 441.55 and a low of 436.9. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 97,925.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 504 and 354.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 52,305 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:23 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹436.3, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹441.55

The current stock price of Hindalco is 436.3, which represents a decrease of 1.19% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -5.25.

21 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹436.4, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹441.55

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 436.4, with a percent change of -1.17 and a net change of -5.15. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.17% or 5.15.

21 Jul 2023, 10:49 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹436.9, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹441.55

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 436.9. There has been a percent change of -1.05, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.65, which means that the stock price has decreased by 4.65.

21 Jul 2023, 10:39 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹441.55 yesterday

On the last day, Hindalco had a trading volume of 52,308 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 441.55.

