Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹500 and closed at ₹498. The stock had a high of ₹505.9 and a low of ₹496.5. The company's market cap is ₹111,300.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹513.1 and the 52-week low is ₹381. The stock had a trading volume of 467,971 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindalco is currently trading at a spot price of 507.5. The bid price stands at 508.6, with a bid quantity of 1400. The offer price is 509.0, accompanied by an offer quantity of 4200. The open interest for Hindalco is 32648000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The Hindalco Industries stock's low price for the day is ₹500.3, while the high price is ₹509.3.
The current data shows that the price of Hindalco stock is ₹507.65. There has been a percent change of 2.07, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.3, which represents the actual increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.08%
|3 Months
|9.92%
|6 Months
|21.98%
|YTD
|5.06%
|1 Year
|13.38%
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹500.3 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 2.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.59%, resulting in a net gain of 2.95. This information suggests that the stock is performing positively and experiencing a slight upward trend.
On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume was 467,971 shares and the closing price was ₹498.
