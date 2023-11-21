Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 2.07 %. The stock closed at 497.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 507.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 500 and closed at 498. The stock had a high of 505.9 and a low of 496.5. The company's market cap is 111,300.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 513.1 and the 52-week low is 381. The stock had a trading volume of 467,971 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST Hindalco November futures opened at 507.0 as against previous close of 499.15

Hindalco is currently trading at a spot price of 507.5. The bid price stands at 508.6, with a bid quantity of 1400. The offer price is 509.0, accompanied by an offer quantity of 4200. The open interest for Hindalco is 32648000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindalco Industries stock's low price for the day is 500.3, while the high price is 509.3.

21 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹507.65, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹497.35

The current data shows that the price of Hindalco stock is 507.65. There has been a percent change of 2.07, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.3, which represents the actual increase in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.08%
3 Months9.92%
6 Months21.98%
YTD5.06%
1 Year13.38%
21 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹500.3, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹497.35

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 500.3 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 2.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.59%, resulting in a net gain of 2.95. This information suggests that the stock is performing positively and experiencing a slight upward trend.

21 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹498 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume was 467,971 shares and the closing price was 498.

