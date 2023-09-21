Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Slides on Trading Floor

Hindalco's stock opened at ₹481.05 and closed at ₹484.05 for the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹486.45 and a low of ₹475.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹107,338.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹508.8 and ₹358.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 83,192 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is at ₹479.4 with a percent change of -0.96 and a net change of -4.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value. Investors who hold Hindalco stock may see a decrease in their investment. It is important to monitor the performance of the stock and consider market trends before making any investment decisions.
