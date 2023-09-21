Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Slides on Trading Floor

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 484.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 479.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

Hindalco's stock opened at 481.05 and closed at 484.05 for the last trading day. The stock had a high of 486.45 and a low of 475.05. The company's market capitalization is 107,338.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 508.8 and 358.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 83,192 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹479.4, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹484.05

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is at 479.4 with a percent change of -0.96 and a net change of -4.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value. Investors who hold Hindalco stock may see a decrease in their investment. It is important to monitor the performance of the stock and consider market trends before making any investment decisions.

21 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹484.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a trading volume of 83,192 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 484.05.

