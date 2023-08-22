Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Gains Ground in Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 2.17 %. The stock closed at 439.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 449.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at 441 and closed at 439.65. The stock had a high of 450.8 and a low of 439.95 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco is currently 100,576.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 504 and the 52-week low is 358.8. The BSE volume for Hindalco shares on this day was 167,961.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 449.2 with a percent change of 2.17 and a net change of 9.55. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.17% and has gained 9.55 points. This indicates a positive performance for Hindalco stock in the current trading session.

