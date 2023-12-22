Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco shares surge in positive trading

Hindalco Share Price Today : Hindalco's stock opened at ₹541.4 and closed at ₹547.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹561.3 and a low of ₹541.4. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹124,985.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹570.85, while the 52-week low is ₹381. The stock had a trading volume of 88,344 shares on the BSE.

