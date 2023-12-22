Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco shares surge in positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 1.93 %. The stock closed at 547.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 558.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : Hindalco's stock opened at 541.4 and closed at 547.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 561.3 and a low of 541.4. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 124,985.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 570.85, while the 52-week low is 381. The stock had a trading volume of 88,344 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹558.5, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹547.9

Hindalco stock is currently trading at 558.5, which is a 1.93% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 10.6.

22 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹547.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco had a BSE volume of 88,344 shares with a closing price of 547.9.

