Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco shares surge in positive trading

Hindalco Share Price Today : Hindalco's stock opened at ₹541.4 and closed at ₹547.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹561.3 and a low of ₹541.4. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹124,985.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹570.85, while the 52-week low is ₹381. The stock had a trading volume of 88,344 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindalco stock is currently trading at ₹558.5, which is a 1.93% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 10.6.
On the last day, Hindalco had a BSE volume of 88,344 shares with a closing price of ₹547.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!