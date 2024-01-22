Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco shares rise as positive trading continues

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹564.95 and closed at ₹557. The stock reached a high of ₹566.6 and a low of ₹558.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹1,25,321.01 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹620.6, while the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for Hindalco shares was 34,913.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹560, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹557
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is at ₹560 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% and the net change is a positive 3. Overall, this suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing a slight upward trend.
Top active options for Hindalco
Top active call options for Hindalco at 22 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of ₹570.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹580.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹3.15 (-28.41%) & ₹1.7 (-35.85%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hindalco at 22 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of ₹550.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹560.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹2.3 (-51.58%) & ₹5.9 (-36.22%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹560, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹557
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹560. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.
Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Zinc
|314.95
|-0.3
|-0.1
|383.0
|290.55
|133223.85
|Hindalco Industries
|560.0
|3.0
|0.54
|620.6
|381.0
|124929.19
|Vedanta
|264.8
|-1.4
|-0.53
|340.75
|207.85
|98399.55
|NMDC
|213.0
|2.15
|1.02
|227.35
|103.75
|62421.9
|Hindustan Copper
|269.8
|5.15
|1.95
|289.45
|94.0
|26090.31
Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Hindalco Industries stock's low price for the day is ₹558.4 and the high price is ₹566.6.
Hindalco January futures opened at 560.95 as against previous close of 558.45
Hindalco, trading at a spot price of 561.05, has a bid price of 559.4 and an offer price of 559.8. The stock has a bid quantity of 2800 and an offer quantity of 2800. With an open interest of 36,754,200, Hindalco shows promising trading activity.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Hindalco Live Updates
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES
Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹560, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹557
The current price of Hindalco stock is ₹560, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 3. This means that the stock has increased by 0.54% and has gained 3 points.
Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.29%
|3 Months
|7.74%
|6 Months
|28.22%
|YTD
|-9.39%
|1 Year
|11.67%
Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹560, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹557
As of the current data, the stock price of Hindalco is ₹560. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.
Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹557 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a BSE volume of 34,913 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹557.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!