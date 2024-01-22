 Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco shares rise as positive trading continues | Mint
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco shares rise as positive trading continues
LIVE UPDATES

Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco shares rise as positive trading continues

7 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 557 per share. The stock is currently trading at 560 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at 564.95 and closed at 557. The stock reached a high of 566.6 and a low of 558.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 1,25,321.01 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 620.6, while the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for Hindalco shares was 34,913.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:16:46 AM IST

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is at 560 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% and the net change is a positive 3. Overall, this suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing a slight upward trend.

22 Jan 2024, 10:52:22 AM IST

Top active options for Hindalco

Top active call options for Hindalco at 22 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of 570.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 580.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 3.15 (-28.41%) & 1.7 (-35.85%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindalco at 22 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 560.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 2.3 (-51.58%) & 5.9 (-36.22%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:33:11 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:30:02 AM IST

Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc314.95-0.3-0.1383.0290.55133223.85
Hindalco Industries560.03.00.54620.6381.0124929.19
Vedanta264.8-1.4-0.53340.75207.8598399.55
NMDC213.02.151.02227.35103.7562421.9
Hindustan Copper269.85.151.95289.4594.026090.31
22 Jan 2024, 10:19:25 AM IST

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock's low price for the day is 558.4 and the high price is 566.6.

22 Jan 2024, 10:05:56 AM IST

Hindalco January futures opened at 560.95 as against previous close of 558.45

Hindalco, trading at a spot price of 561.05, has a bid price of 559.4 and an offer price of 559.8. The stock has a bid quantity of 2800 and an offer quantity of 2800. With an open interest of 36,754,200, Hindalco shows promising trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:00:18 AM IST

Hindalco Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:46:29 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:42:08 AM IST

Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.29%
3 Months7.74%
6 Months28.22%
YTD-9.39%
1 Year11.67%
22 Jan 2024, 09:12:17 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:15:21 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹557 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a BSE volume of 34,913 shares. The closing price for the stock was 557.

