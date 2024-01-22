Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco shares rise as positive trading continues

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹560, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹557 The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is at ₹560 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% and the net change is a positive 3. Overall, this suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing a slight upward trend.

Top active options for Hindalco Top active call options for Hindalco at 22 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of ₹570.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹580.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹3.15 (-28.41%) & ₹1.7 (-35.85%) respectively. Top active put options for Hindalco at 22 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of ₹550.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹560.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹2.3 (-51.58%) & ₹5.9 (-36.22%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 314.95 -0.3 -0.1 383.0 290.55 133223.85 Hindalco Industries 560.0 3.0 0.54 620.6 381.0 124929.19 Vedanta 264.8 -1.4 -0.53 340.75 207.85 98399.55 NMDC 213.0 2.15 1.02 227.35 103.75 62421.9 Hindustan Copper 269.8 5.15 1.95 289.45 94.0 26090.31

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range Hindalco Industries stock's low price for the day is ₹558.4 and the high price is ₹566.6.

Hindalco January futures opened at 560.95 as against previous close of 558.45 Hindalco, trading at a spot price of 561.05, has a bid price of 559.4 and an offer price of 559.8. The stock has a bid quantity of 2800 and an offer quantity of 2800. With an open interest of 36,754,200, Hindalco shows promising trading activity.

Hindalco Live Updates

Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.29% 3 Months 7.74% 6 Months 28.22% YTD -9.39% 1 Year 11.67%

