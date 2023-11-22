Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Hindalco opened at ₹500.3 and closed at ₹497.35. The stock reached a high of ₹510.85 and a low of ₹500.3. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹113,370.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹513.1, while the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the day was 432,815 shares.
22 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST
