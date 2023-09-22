Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹477.05 and closed at ₹478.15. The stock had a high of ₹486.35 and a low of ₹476.4. The company's market capitalization is ₹107,282.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹508.8 and the 52-week low is ₹358.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 106,501 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.76%
|3 Months
|9.01%
|6 Months
|20.25%
|YTD
|1.31%
|1 Year
|16.58%
The current price of Hindalco stock is ₹479.15 with a net change of 1 and a percent change of 0.21%. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day, the volume of Hindalco shares traded on the BSE was 106,501. The closing price for the shares was ₹478.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!