Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 478.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 479.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 477.05 and closed at 478.15. The stock had a high of 486.35 and a low of 476.4. The company's market capitalization is 107,282.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 508.8 and the 52-week low is 358.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 106,501 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.76%
3 Months9.01%
6 Months20.25%
YTD1.31%
1 Year16.58%
22 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹479.15, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹478.15

The current price of Hindalco stock is 479.15 with a net change of 1 and a percent change of 0.21%. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

22 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹478.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Hindalco shares traded on the BSE was 106,501. The closing price for the shares was 478.15.

