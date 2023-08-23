comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Surges Today
LIVE UPDATES

Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Surges Today

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 2.5 %. The stock closed at 450.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 461.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HindalcoPremium
Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 449.4 and closed at 449.2. The highest price reached during the day was 454.45, while the lowest price was 448.55. The market capitalization of the company stands at 100,800.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 504 and 358.8 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 62,761 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 10:00:51 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹461.45, up 2.5% from yesterday's ₹450.2

The current price of Hindalco stock is 461.45 with a percent change of 2.5 and a net change of 11.25. This means that the stock has increased by 2.5% compared to its previous closing price and the actual increase in price is 11.25.

Click here for Hindalco Profit Loss

23 Aug 2023, 09:47:54 AM IST

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹461.15, up 2.43% from yesterday's ₹450.2

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 461.15 with a percent change of 2.43. This means that the stock has increased by 2.43% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 10.95, indicating that the stock has increased by 10.95 in value. Overall, this data suggests that Hindalco stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

23 Aug 2023, 09:32:40 AM IST

Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.1%
3 Months4.31%
6 Months4.37%
YTD-4.86%
1 Year7.61%
23 Aug 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Hindalco Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:05:33 AM IST

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹450.2, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹449.2

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 450.2. There has been a small increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.22. The net change in the stock price is 1. Overall, the stock seems to be performing steadily with a slight upward trend.

23 Aug 2023, 08:10:55 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹449.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco had a trading volume of 62,761 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 449.2.

