Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Surges Today

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹449.4 and closed at ₹449.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹454.45, while the lowest price was ₹448.55. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹100,800.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹504 and ₹358.8 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 62,761 shares.
The current price of Hindalco stock is ₹461.45 with a percent change of 2.5 and a net change of 11.25. This means that the stock has increased by 2.5% compared to its previous closing price and the actual increase in price is ₹11.25.
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹461.15 with a percent change of 2.43. This means that the stock has increased by 2.43% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 10.95, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹10.95 in value. Overall, this data suggests that Hindalco stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.1%
|3 Months
|4.31%
|6 Months
|4.37%
|YTD
|-4.86%
|1 Year
|7.61%
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹450.2. There has been a small increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.22. The net change in the stock price is 1. Overall, the stock seems to be performing steadily with a slight upward trend.
On the last day, Hindalco had a trading volume of 62,761 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹449.2.
