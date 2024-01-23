 Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Shares Plummet as Investors Sell-Off | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Shares Plummet as Investors Sell-Off

7 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 560.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 553.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price TodayPremium
Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : Hindalco's stock opened at 560 and closed at 560.75 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 562, while the lowest was 558. The market capitalization of Hindalco is currently at 1,25,251.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 620.6, and the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the day was 7,126 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:15:10 AM IST

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Hindalco Industries stock is 550.5, while the high price is 562.

23 Jan 2024, 11:00:57 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹553.6, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹560.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Hindalco is 553.6. There has been a percent change of -1.28, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.15, which implies a decrease of 7.15 in the stock price.

Click here for Hindalco Dividend

23 Jan 2024, 10:41:29 AM IST

Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc310.75-4.2-1.33383.0290.55131447.25
Hindalco Industries551.45-9.3-1.66620.6381.0123021.79
Vedanta259.3-5.5-2.08340.75207.8596355.75
NMDC209.6-3.4-1.6227.35103.7561425.5
Hindustan Copper264.15-5.65-2.09289.4594.025543.94
23 Jan 2024, 10:40:02 AM IST

Top active options for Hindalco

Top active call options for Hindalco at 23 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of 570.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 560.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 1.55 (-59.74%) & 3.15 (-53.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindalco at 23 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 560.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 4.25 (+93.18%) & 9.85 (+66.95%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:23:04 AM IST

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹554.1, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹560.75

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 554.1. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.19%, resulting in a net change of -6.65.

23 Jan 2024, 10:21:14 AM IST

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock's low price for the day is 554 and the high price is 562.

23 Jan 2024, 10:11:05 AM IST

Hindalco January futures opened at 560.5 as against previous close of 560.5

Hindalco, a leading aluminum manufacturing company, is currently trading at a spot price of 561.55. The bid price stands at 561.85, with an offer price of 562.2. The offer quantity is 2800, while the bid quantity is 1400. The stock has an open interest of 36,722,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 10:07:12 AM IST

Hindalco Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 10:03:35 AM IST

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹556.55, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹560.75

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price of the stock is 556.55. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.2, suggesting that the stock has dropped by 4.2.

23 Jan 2024, 09:47:40 AM IST

Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.37%
3 Months8.9%
6 Months29.13%
YTD-8.75%
1 Year14.51%
23 Jan 2024, 09:20:06 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹560.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Hindalco was 7126 shares, and the closing price was 560.75.

