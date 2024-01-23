Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Shares Plummet as Investors Sell-Off

Hindalco Share Price Today : Hindalco's stock opened at ₹560 and closed at ₹560.75 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹562, while the lowest was ₹558. The market capitalization of Hindalco is currently at ₹1,25,251.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹620.6, and the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the day was 7,126 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Hindalco Industries stock is ₹550.5, while the high price is ₹562.

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹553.6, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹560.75 The current data shows that the stock price of Hindalco is ₹553.6. There has been a percent change of -1.28, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.15, which implies a decrease of ₹7.15 in the stock price.

Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 310.75 -4.2 -1.33 383.0 290.55 131447.25 Hindalco Industries 551.45 -9.3 -1.66 620.6 381.0 123021.79 Vedanta 259.3 -5.5 -2.08 340.75 207.85 96355.75 NMDC 209.6 -3.4 -1.6 227.35 103.75 61425.5 Hindustan Copper 264.15 -5.65 -2.09 289.45 94.0 25543.94

Top active options for Hindalco Top active call options for Hindalco at 23 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of ₹570.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹560.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹1.55 (-59.74%) & ₹3.15 (-53.33%) respectively. Top active put options for Hindalco at 23 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of ₹550.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹560.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹4.25 (+93.18%) & ₹9.85 (+66.95%) respectively.

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹554.1, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹560.75 The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹554.1. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.19%, resulting in a net change of -6.65.

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range Hindalco Industries stock's low price for the day is ₹554 and the high price is ₹562.

Hindalco January futures opened at 560.5 as against previous close of 560.5 Hindalco, a leading aluminum manufacturing company, is currently trading at a spot price of 561.55. The bid price stands at 561.85, with an offer price of 562.2. The offer quantity is 2800, while the bid quantity is 1400. The stock has an open interest of 36,722,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹556.55, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹560.75 The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹556.55. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.2, suggesting that the stock has dropped by ₹4.2.

Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.37% 3 Months 8.9% 6 Months 29.13% YTD -8.75% 1 Year 14.51%

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹560.75 on last trading day On the last day, the BSE volume for Hindalco was 7126 shares, and the closing price was ₹560.75.