Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 506.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 500.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco opened at 505.95 and closed at 506.6. The stock had a high of 506 and a low of 498.95. The market capitalization of Hindalco is currently at 111,938.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 513.1, while the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 569,380 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Hindalco Industries stock is 498.95, and the high price is 506.

23 Nov 2023, 10:05 AM IST Hindalco November futures opened at 503.45 as against previous close of 502.2

Hindalco, currently trading at a spot price of 500.25, has a bid price of 496.35 and an offer price of 496.75. The offer quantity stands at 1400, while the bid quantity is also at 1400. The stock has an open interest of 32439400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

23 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹500.2, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹506.6

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 500.2. There has been a percent change of -1.26, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.4, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

23 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.02%
3 Months7.49%
6 Months22.94%
YTD5.68%
1 Year16.16%
23 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹506.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a volume of 569,380 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 506.6.

