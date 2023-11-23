Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

On the last day, Hindalco opened at ₹505.95 and closed at ₹506.6. The stock had a high of ₹506 and a low of ₹498.95. The market capitalization of Hindalco is currently at ₹111,938.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹513.1, while the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 569,380 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Hindalco Industries stock is ₹498.95, and the high price is ₹506.
Hindalco, currently trading at a spot price of 500.25, has a bid price of 496.35 and an offer price of 496.75. The offer quantity stands at 1400, while the bid quantity is also at 1400. The stock has an open interest of 32439400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹500.2. There has been a percent change of -1.26, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.4, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.02%
|3 Months
|7.49%
|6 Months
|22.94%
|YTD
|5.68%
|1 Year
|16.16%
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹500.2. There has been a -1.26 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -6.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 6.4 points.
On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a volume of 569,380 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹506.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!