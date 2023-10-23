Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
19 min read . 01:32 PM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -2.4 %. The stock closed at 472 per share. The stock is currently trading at 460.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

Hindalco Industries Ltd opened at 476.45 and closed at 479.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 479.7 and a low of 470.05. Its market capitalization is 105,650.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 508.8 and 379.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 78,624 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Hindalco share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days480.73
10 Days480.26
20 Days477.65
50 Days471.56
100 Days451.40
300 Days442.59
23 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Top active options for Hindalco

Top active call options for Hindalco at 23 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 470.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 475.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.35 (-63.85%) & 1.35 (-67.86%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindalco at 23 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 470.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.55 (+184.38%) & 11.05 (+137.63%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:24 PM IST Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Hindalco Industries stock is 460.3, while the high price is 473.95.

23 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹460.65, down -2.4% from yesterday's ₹472

Hindalco's stock price currently stands at 460.65, which represents a decrease of 2.4% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -11.35.

Click here for Hindalco Board Meetings

23 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Hindalco Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:46 PM IST Hindalco October futures opened at 471.95 as against previous close of 471.95

Hindalco is currently trading at a spot price of 464.15. The bid price is 464.6 and the offer price is 465.0. The offer quantity is 2800 and the bid quantity is 1400. The open interest is 19406800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:43 PM IST Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc304.65-2.8-0.91383.0276.2128866.95
Hindalco Industries463.2-8.8-1.86508.8379.9103334.29
Vedanta219.35-3.35-1.5340.75207.8581510.35
NMDC154.3-3.75-2.37167.5591.8445219.25
National Aluminium Company92.45-2.16-2.28106.368.0516979.66
23 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹464.35, down -1.62% from yesterday's ₹472

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 464.35. There has been a percent change of -1.62, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.65, which means that the stock price has decreased by 7.65.

23 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock reached a low of 462.45 and a high of 473.95.

23 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Hindalco share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12121110
Buy1111119
Hold1112
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 12:07 PM IST Top active options for Hindalco

Top active call options for Hindalco at 23 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 475.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 470.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.6 (-61.9%) & 2.7 (-58.46%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindalco at 23 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 470.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.15 (+96.77%) & 3.75 (+134.38%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:45 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹463.95, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹472

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 463.95. The percent change is -1.71, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.05, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 8.05.

23 Oct 2023, 11:38 AM IST Hindalco October futures opened at 471.95 as against previous close of 471.95

Hindalco, a leading aluminum producer, currently has a spot price of 465.15. The bid price stands at 465.25, with a bid quantity of 1400 shares. The offer price is 465.6, accompanied by an offer quantity of 2800 shares. The open interest for Hindalco is 20,315,400, indicating significant market activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc303.5-3.95-1.28383.0276.2128380.5
Hindalco Industries464.7-7.3-1.55508.8379.9103668.92
Vedanta219.4-3.3-1.48340.75207.8581528.93
NMDC153.95-4.1-2.59167.5591.8445116.68
National Aluminium Company92.57-2.04-2.16106.368.0517001.7
23 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock had a low price of 464.25 and a high price of 473.95 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹467.3, down -1% from yesterday's ₹472

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock is priced at 467.3. There has been a percent change of -1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.7, meaning the stock has decreased by 4.7 points. Overall, the stock price has decreased, suggesting a negative trend for Hindalco.

23 Oct 2023, 10:55 AM IST Top active options for Hindalco

Top active call options for Hindalco at 23 Oct 10:55 were at strike price of 475.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 470.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.25 (-46.43%) & 3.95 (-39.23%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindalco at 23 Oct 10:55 were at strike price of 470.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.0 (+29.03%) & 1.9 (+18.75%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc302.6-4.85-1.58383.0276.2127999.8
Hindalco Industries467.0-5.0-1.06508.8379.9104182.02
Vedanta218.7-4.0-1.8340.75207.8581268.81
NMDC153.95-4.1-2.59167.5591.8445116.68
National Aluminium Company93.25-1.36-1.44106.368.0517126.59
23 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹467.2, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹472

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 467.2. There has been a percent change of -1.02, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.8, indicating a decrease of 4.8 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock reached a low of 466.7 and a high of 473.95 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Hindalco October futures opened at 471.95 as against previous close of 471.95

Hindalco is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 469.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 470.15, while the offer price is even higher at 470.45. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 1400. The stock has a significant open interest of 21,299,600, indicating strong investor interest and potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹470.5, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹472

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that its price is currently at 470.5. There has been a percent change of -0.32, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1.5, suggesting a decrease of 1.5 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.84%
3 Months10.71%
6 Months11.7%
YTD-0.34%
1 Year19.37%
23 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹472.1, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹479.4

Currently, the price of Hindalco stock is 472.1. This represents a decrease of 1.52% from the previous day. The net change is -7.3, indicating a decline in the value of the stock.

23 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹479.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco recorded a volume of 78,624 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 479.4.

