Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish

Hindalco share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 480.73 10 Days 480.26 20 Days 477.65 50 Days 471.56 100 Days 451.40 300 Days 442.59

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Hindalco Industries stock is ₹460.3, while the high price is ₹473.95.

Hindalco October futures opened at 471.95 as against previous close of 471.95 Hindalco is currently trading at a spot price of 464.15. The bid price is 464.6 and the offer price is 465.0. The offer quantity is 2800 and the bid quantity is 1400. The open interest is 19406800.

Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 304.65 -2.8 -0.91 383.0 276.2 128866.95 Hindalco Industries 463.2 -8.8 -1.86 508.8 379.9 103334.29 Vedanta 219.35 -3.35 -1.5 340.75 207.85 81510.35 NMDC 154.3 -3.75 -2.37 167.55 91.84 45219.25 National Aluminium Company 92.45 -2.16 -2.28 106.3 68.05 16979.66

Hindalco share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 12 12 11 10 Buy 11 11 11 9 Hold 1 1 1 2 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.84% 3 Months 10.71% 6 Months 11.7% YTD -0.34% 1 Year 19.37%

