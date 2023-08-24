comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 2.42 %. The stock closed at 450.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 461.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HindalcoPremium
Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 455 and closed at 450.2. The stock reached a high of 465.3 and a low of 453.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco is currently 103,240.63 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 504 and a 52-week low of 358.8. The BSE volume for Hindalco on the last day was 403,217 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 08:12:04 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹450.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Hindalco was 403,217 shares, and the close price was 450.2.

