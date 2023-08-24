Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM ISTLivemint
Hindalco stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 2.42 %. The stock closed at 450.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 461.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹455 and closed at ₹450.2. The stock reached a high of ₹465.3 and a low of ₹453.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco is currently ₹103,240.63 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹504 and a 52-week low of ₹358.8. The BSE volume for Hindalco on the last day was 403,217 shares.
24 Aug 2023
