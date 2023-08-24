Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹455 and closed at ₹450.2. The stock reached a high of ₹465.3 and a low of ₹453.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco is currently ₹103,240.63 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹504 and a 52-week low of ₹358.8. The BSE volume for Hindalco on the last day was 403,217 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.