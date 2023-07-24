Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Slumps in Trading Today

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened and closed at ₹441.55. The highest price reached during the day was also ₹441.55, while the lowest was ₹433.55. The market capitalization of Hindalco is currently at ₹97,287.43 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹504, and the 52-week low is ₹354.1. The BSE volume for the day was 147,830 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹433.3, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹434.6 The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹433.3. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.3. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value. Click here for Hindalco Profit Loss Share Via

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹434.95, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹434.6 The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹434.95. There has been a slight percent change of 0.08, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Hindalco stock has experienced a slight increase in value. Share Via

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹433.25, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹434.6 The current data shows that the Hindalco stock is priced at ₹433.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.35, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.35 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has seen a small decline in value. Share Via

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹434.6, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹441.55 As per the current data, the stock price of Hindalco is ₹434.6. There has been a 1.57% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -6.95. Share Via

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹441.55 yesterday On the last day, Hindalco had a BSE volume of 147,830 shares, with a closing price of ₹441.55. Share Via