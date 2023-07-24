Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:49 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 434.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 433.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened and closed at 441.55. The highest price reached during the day was also 441.55, while the lowest was 433.55. The market capitalization of Hindalco is currently at 97,287.43 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 504, and the 52-week low is 354.1. The BSE volume for the day was 147,830 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 09:49 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹433.3, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹434.6

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 433.3. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.3, suggesting a decrease of 1.3. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

Click here for Hindalco Profit Loss

24 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹434.95, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹434.6

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 434.95. There has been a slight percent change of 0.08, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Hindalco stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

24 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

24 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹433.25, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹434.6

The current data shows that the Hindalco stock is priced at 433.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.35, suggesting a decrease of 1.35 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has seen a small decline in value.

24 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹434.6, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹441.55

As per the current data, the stock price of Hindalco is 434.6. There has been a 1.57% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -6.95.

24 Jul 2023, 08:21 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹441.55 yesterday

On the last day, Hindalco had a BSE volume of 147,830 shares, with a closing price of 441.55.

