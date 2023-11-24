Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹499.95 and closed at ₹500.2. The stock reached a high of ₹503.05 and a low of ₹491.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 112,497.99 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹513.1, while the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the stock was 96,068 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.47%
|3 Months
|8.68%
|6 Months
|24.17%
|YTD
|6.04%
|1 Year
|15.83%
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹502.7. There has been a percent change of 0.5, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.5, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹2.5. Overall, the data indicates a positive change in the stock price of Hindalco.
On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume was 96,068 shares and the closing price was ₹500.2.
