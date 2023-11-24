Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 500.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 502.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at 499.95 and closed at 500.2. The stock reached a high of 503.05 and a low of 491.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 112,497.99 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 513.1, while the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the stock was 96,068 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.47%
3 Months8.68%
6 Months24.17%
YTD6.04%
1 Year15.83%
24 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹502.7, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹500.2

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 502.7. There has been a percent change of 0.5, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.5, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2.5. Overall, the data indicates a positive change in the stock price of Hindalco.

24 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹500.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume was 96,068 shares and the closing price was 500.2.

