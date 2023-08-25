Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock plunges in trading today

On the last day, Hindalco's open price was ₹464.95 and the close price was ₹461.10. The stock had a high of ₹465.90 and a low of ₹454. The market capitalization of Hindalco was ₹101,986.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹504 and the 52-week low was ₹358.80. The BSE volume for the stock was 80,601 shares.
Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹453.35, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹456.45
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹453.35. There has been a decrease in the price by 0.68%, which amounts to a net change of -3.1. This indicates a decline in the stock's value.
Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹452.95, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹456.45
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹452.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.77, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.5, which means the stock has decreased by ₹3.5.
Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.99%
|3 Months
|7.08%
|6 Months
|4.59%
|YTD
|-3.56%
|1 Year
|6.45%
Hindalco Live Updates
Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹455.5, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹461.1
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹455.5. It has experienced a percent change of -1.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change of the stock is -5.6, suggesting a decline in value.
Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹461.1 on last trading day
On the last day, Hindalco had a trading volume of 80,601 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹461.1.
