Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock plunges in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:03 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 456.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 453.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's open price was 464.95 and the close price was 461.10. The stock had a high of 465.90 and a low of 454. The market capitalization of Hindalco was 101,986.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 504 and the 52-week low was 358.80. The BSE volume for the stock was 80,601 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:03 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹453.35, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹456.45

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 453.35. There has been a decrease in the price by 0.68%, which amounts to a net change of -3.1. This indicates a decline in the stock's value.

Click here for Hindalco Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹452.95, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹456.45

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 452.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.77, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.5, which means the stock has decreased by 3.5.

25 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.99%
3 Months7.08%
6 Months4.59%
YTD-3.56%
1 Year6.45%
25 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹455.5, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹461.1

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 455.5. It has experienced a percent change of -1.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change of the stock is -5.6, suggesting a decline in value.

25 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹461.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco had a trading volume of 80,601 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 461.1.

