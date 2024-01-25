Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Sees Upward Movement

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹545.05 and closed at ₹541.9. The stock reached a high of ₹566.9 and a low of ₹545.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹126,459.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹620.6 and the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the stock was 214,291 shares.
