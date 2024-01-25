Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Sees Upward Movement

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 565.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 566.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 545.05 and closed at 541.9. The stock reached a high of 566.9 and a low of 545.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 126,459.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 620.6 and the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the stock was 214,291 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current stock price of Hindalco is 566.9, with a net change of 1.5, representing a 0.27 percent increase. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement.

On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a BSE volume of 214,291 shares. The closing price for the stock was 541.9.

