Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 434.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 432.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 434 and closed at 434.6. The stock's highest price during the day was 437.65, while the lowest price was 431.4. The company's market capitalization is currently at 96,904.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 504, while the 52-week low is 354.1. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 119,823 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹434.6 yesterday

On the last day, Hindalco's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 119,823 shares. The closing price of the stock was 434.6.

