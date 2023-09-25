Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Hindalco stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 479.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 477.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at 479.95 and closed at 479.4. The highest price reached during the day was 481.75, while the lowest price was 471.55. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 106,968.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 508.8 and 358.8 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE for Hindalco was 80,736 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹477.75, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹479.4

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 477.75. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.34%, with a net change of -1.65. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.

25 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹479.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a volume of 80,736 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 479.4.

