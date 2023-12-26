Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's stock sees a bullish surge in trading today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹560.75 and closed at ₹556.3. The stock had a high of ₹571.95 and a low of ₹559.95. The market capitalization of Hindalco is currently at ₹127,558.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹571.95 and the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the stock was 258,136 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Hindalco is ₹572.35, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 2.35. This means that the stock has increased by 0.41% from its previous price and has gained 2.35 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.37%
|3 Months
|10.59%
|6 Months
|39.65%
|YTD
|20.51%
|1 Year
|25.24%
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹570. There has been a 2.46% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.7.
On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume was 258,136 shares, with a closing price of ₹556.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!