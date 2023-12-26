Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's stock sees a bullish surge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 570 per share. The stock is currently trading at 572.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 560.75 and closed at 556.3. The stock had a high of 571.95 and a low of 559.95. The market capitalization of Hindalco is currently at 127,558.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 571.95 and the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the stock was 258,136 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹572.35, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹570

The current stock price of Hindalco is 572.35, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 2.35. This means that the stock has increased by 0.41% from its previous price and has gained 2.35 points.

26 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.37%
3 Months10.59%
6 Months39.65%
YTD20.51%
1 Year25.24%
26 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹570, up 2.46% from yesterday's ₹556.3

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 570. There has been a 2.46% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.7.

26 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹556.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume was 258,136 shares, with a closing price of 556.3.

