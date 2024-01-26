Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock price of Hindalco opened at ₹566.9 and closed at ₹565.4. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹569.7, while the lowest was ₹558.3. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹126,974.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹620.6, and the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for Hindalco shares was 411,726.
26 Jan 2024, 08:27 AM IST
