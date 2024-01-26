Hello User
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:27 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 565.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 567.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock price of Hindalco opened at 566.9 and closed at 565.4. The highest price recorded during the day was 569.7, while the lowest was 558.3. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 126,974.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 620.6, and the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for Hindalco shares was 411,726.

26 Jan 2024, 08:27 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹565.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco recorded a trading volume of 411,726 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 565.4.

