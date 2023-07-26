comScore
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 4.02 %. The stock closed at 432.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 450.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 435.5 and closed at 432.7. The stock reached a high of 451 and a low of 435.45. The market capitalization of the company is 100,777.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 504, while the 52-week low is 358.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 177,657 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 08:08:55 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹432.7 yesterday

