Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM ISTLivemint
Hindalco stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 4.02 %. The stock closed at 432.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 450.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹435.5 and closed at ₹432.7. The stock reached a high of ₹451 and a low of ₹435.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹100,777.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹504, while the 52-week low is ₹358.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 177,657 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jul 2023, 08:08:55 AM IST
