Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco closed today at ₹456.45, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹461.4

28 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:37 PM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 461.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 456.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HindalcoPremium
Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 467.25 and closed at 456.65. The highest price reached during the day was 472.8, while the lowest price was 459.7. The company has a market capitalization of 103,255.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 508.8, while the 52-week low is 381. A total of 233,433 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:37:04 PM IST

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco closed today at ₹456.45, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹461.4

Today, the closing price of Hindalco stock was 456.45, which represents a decrease of 1.07% from the previous day's closing price of 461.4. The net change in the stock price was -4.95.

26 Oct 2023, 06:27:33 PM IST

Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc295.25-4.5-1.5383.0280.8124890.75
Hindalco Industries456.45-4.95-1.07508.8381.0101828.45
Vedanta212.1-4.75-2.19340.75207.8578816.25
NMDC152.8-0.05-0.03167.5591.8444779.66
National Aluminium Company90.09-1.57-1.71106.368.916546.22
26 Oct 2023, 05:36:40 PM IST

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Hindalco Industries stock is 448.65, while the high price is 459.05.

26 Oct 2023, 03:29:59 PM IST

Hindalco October futures opened at 457.0 as against previous close of 461.9

Hindalco, a leading aluminum manufacturing company, currently has a spot price of 456.65. The bid price is slightly lower at 455.95, while the offer price is 456.15. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 1400. The open interest is recorded at 6,315,400, indicating strong market activity and investor interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:26:31 PM IST

Hindalco Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Hindalco Industries Ltd stock is 381.00000, while the 52-week high price is 508.90000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:05:45 PM IST

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹455.75, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹461.4

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 455.75 with a percent change of -1.22 and a net change of -5.65. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.22% and has decreased by 5.65. This indicates a negative movement in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:48:13 PM IST

Top active options for Hindalco

Top active call options for Hindalco at 26 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.25 (-24.11%) & 0.05 (-98.8%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindalco at 26 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.0 (+35.42%) & 1.05 (+110.0%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 02:40:19 PM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹455.75, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹461.4

The current price of Hindalco stock is 455.75, with a percent change of -1.22 and a net change of -5.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.22% and has dropped by 5.65 points. This data suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 02:34:26 PM IST

Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc295.65-4.1-1.37383.0280.8125059.95
Hindalco Industries455.0-6.4-1.39508.8381.0101504.97
Vedanta211.65-5.2-2.4340.75207.8578649.03
NMDC150.1-2.75-1.8167.5591.8443988.39
National Aluminium Company90.0-1.66-1.81106.368.916529.69
26 Oct 2023, 02:13:39 PM IST

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock had a low price of 448.65 and a high price of 459.05 for the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 02:12:20 PM IST

Hindalco October futures opened at 457.0 as against previous close of 461.9

Hindalco, a leading aluminium and copper manufacturing company, is currently trading at a spot price of 454.65. The bid price stands at 453.5 with a bid quantity of 1400, while the offer price is 453.75 with an offer quantity of 1400. The stock has an open interest of 7,152,600.

26 Oct 2023, 01:43:27 PM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹454.05, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹461.4

Based on the current data, the Hindalco stock price is 454.05, which represents a decrease of 1.59%. The net change is -7.35, indicating a downward movement in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 01:43:21 PM IST

Hindalco share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days475.38
10 Days478.95
20 Days476.55
50 Days471.32
100 Days451.83
300 Days442.40
26 Oct 2023, 01:33:09 PM IST

Top active options for Hindalco

Top active call options for Hindalco at 26 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 470.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.3 (-23.21%) & 0.05 (-93.75%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindalco at 26 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.7 (+32.29%) & 1.0 (+100.0%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 01:23:25 PM IST

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Hindalco Industries stock for the day is 448.65, while the high price is 459.05.

26 Oct 2023, 01:01:38 PM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹453.25, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹461.4

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 453.25. There has been a percent change of -1.77, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.15, suggesting a decrease of 8.15 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 12:59:47 PM IST

Hindalco Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:53:05 PM IST

Hindalco October futures opened at 457.0 as against previous close of 461.9

Hindalco is currently trading at a spot price of 453.3. The bid price stands at 452.7 with a bid quantity of 1400, while the offer price is 452.95 with an offer quantity of 1400. The stock has an open interest of 7061600.

26 Oct 2023, 12:36:31 PM IST

Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc294.65-5.1-1.7383.0280.8124636.95
Hindalco Industries453.55-7.85-1.7508.8381.0101181.49
Vedanta212.7-4.15-1.91340.75207.8579039.21
NMDC150.8-2.05-1.34167.5591.8444193.54
National Aluminium Company89.4-2.26-2.47106.368.916419.49
26 Oct 2023, 12:22:45 PM IST

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock reached a low of 448.65 and a high of 459.05 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 12:20:49 PM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹454.15, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹461.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Hindalco is 454.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -1.57. The net change in the stock price is -7.25.

26 Oct 2023, 12:08:08 PM IST

Top active options for Hindalco

Top active call options for Hindalco at 26 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 470.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.4 (-21.43%) & 0.05 (-93.75%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindalco at 26 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.6 (+41.67%) & 0.75 (+50.0%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 12:00:46 PM IST

Hindalco share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12121110
Buy1111119
Hold1112
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
26 Oct 2023, 11:40:54 AM IST

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹453.2, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹461.4

Hindalco stock has experienced a decrease in its price, with a percent change of -1.78 and a net change of -8.2. The current price of the stock is 453.2. This suggests that the stock has seen a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 11:33:42 AM IST

Hindalco October futures opened at 457.0 as against previous close of 461.9

Hindalco is currently trading at a spot price of 454. The bid price is slightly lower at 453.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 453.55. The offer quantity is 1400, and the bid quantity is also 1400. The open interest for Hindalco stands at 6699000.

26 Oct 2023, 11:31:08 AM IST

Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc292.4-7.35-2.45383.0280.8123685.2
Hindalco Industries452.25-9.15-1.98508.8381.0100891.48
Vedanta212.15-4.7-2.17340.75207.8578834.83
NMDC149.85-3.0-1.96167.5591.8443915.13
National Aluminium Company89.09-2.57-2.8106.368.916362.55
26 Oct 2023, 11:21:26 AM IST

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock's low price for the day was 448.65, while the high price was 459.05.

26 Oct 2023, 11:10:34 AM IST

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹454.2, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹461.4

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 454.2 with a percent change of -1.56. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.56% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -7.2, indicating that the stock has decreased by 7.2 in value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:54:12 AM IST

Top active options for Hindalco

Top active call options for Hindalco at 26 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 470.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.15 (-25.89%) & 0.1 (-87.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindalco at 26 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.85 (+44.27%) & 8.1 (+252.17%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 10:39:22 AM IST

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹452.55, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹461.4

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 452.55. The stock has experienced a decrease of 1.92% in percentage change, with a net change of -8.85. This suggests that the stock has depreciated in value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:34:23 AM IST

Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc291.4-8.35-2.79383.0280.8123262.2
Hindalco Industries452.25-9.15-1.98508.8381.0100891.48
Vedanta212.15-4.7-2.17340.75207.8578834.83
NMDC150.65-2.2-1.44167.5591.8444149.58
National Aluminium Company89.15-2.51-2.74106.368.916373.57
26 Oct 2023, 10:13:19 AM IST

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock reached a low of 448.65 and a high of 459.05 in today's trading session.

26 Oct 2023, 10:03:16 AM IST

Hindalco October futures opened at 457.0 as against previous close of 461.9

Hindalco is currently trading at a spot price of 450.85. The bid price stands at 449.95, while the offer price is at 450.25. There is an offer quantity of 1400 and a bid quantity of 1400. The stock has an open interest of 5758200.

26 Oct 2023, 09:59:05 AM IST

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹451.05, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹461.4

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 451.05, which is a decrease of 2.24% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -10.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 09:57:03 AM IST

Hindalco Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:41:02 AM IST

Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.78%
3 Months6.98%
6 Months8.57%
YTD-2.57%
1 Year15.76%
26 Oct 2023, 09:03:36 AM IST

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹461.4, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹456.65

The current price of Hindalco stock is 461.4. It has experienced a percent change of 1.04, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.75 points.

26 Oct 2023, 08:01:57 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹456.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a volume of 233,433 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 456.65.

Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App