Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco closed today at ₹456.45, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹461.4

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹467.25 and closed at ₹456.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹472.8, while the lowest price was ₹459.7. The company has a market capitalization of ₹103,255.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹508.8, while the 52-week low is ₹381. A total of 233,433 shares were traded on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco closed today at ₹456.45, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹461.4 Today, the closing price of Hindalco stock was ₹456.45, which represents a decrease of 1.07% from the previous day's closing price of ₹461.4. The net change in the stock price was -4.95.

Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 295.25 -4.5 -1.5 383.0 280.8 124890.75 Hindalco Industries 456.45 -4.95 -1.07 508.8 381.0 101828.45 Vedanta 212.1 -4.75 -2.19 340.75 207.85 78816.25 NMDC 152.8 -0.05 -0.03 167.55 91.84 44779.66 National Aluminium Company 90.09 -1.57 -1.71 106.3 68.9 16546.22

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Hindalco Industries stock is ₹448.65, while the high price is ₹459.05.

Hindalco October futures opened at 457.0 as against previous close of 461.9 Hindalco, a leading aluminum manufacturing company, currently has a spot price of 456.65. The bid price is slightly lower at 455.95, while the offer price is 456.15. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 1400. The open interest is recorded at 6,315,400, indicating strong market activity and investor interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hindalco Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Hindalco Industries Ltd stock is 381.00000, while the 52-week high price is 508.90000.

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹455.75, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹461.4 The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹455.75 with a percent change of -1.22 and a net change of -5.65. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.22% and has decreased by ₹5.65. This indicates a negative movement in the stock price.

Top active options for Hindalco Top active call options for Hindalco at 26 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.25 (-24.11%) & ₹0.05 (-98.8%) respectively. Top active put options for Hindalco at 26 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.0 (+35.42%) & ₹1.05 (+110.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹455.75, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹461.4 The current price of Hindalco stock is ₹455.75, with a percent change of -1.22 and a net change of -5.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.22% and has dropped by 5.65 points. This data suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value. Click here for Hindalco Shareholdings

Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 295.65 -4.1 -1.37 383.0 280.8 125059.95 Hindalco Industries 455.0 -6.4 -1.39 508.8 381.0 101504.97 Vedanta 211.65 -5.2 -2.4 340.75 207.85 78649.03 NMDC 150.1 -2.75 -1.8 167.55 91.84 43988.39 National Aluminium Company 90.0 -1.66 -1.81 106.3 68.9 16529.69

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range Hindalco Industries stock had a low price of ₹448.65 and a high price of ₹459.05 for the current day.

Hindalco October futures opened at 457.0 as against previous close of 461.9 Hindalco, a leading aluminium and copper manufacturing company, is currently trading at a spot price of ₹454.65. The bid price stands at ₹453.5 with a bid quantity of 1400, while the offer price is ₹453.75 with an offer quantity of 1400. The stock has an open interest of 7,152,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹454.05, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹461.4 Based on the current data, the Hindalco stock price is ₹454.05, which represents a decrease of 1.59%. The net change is -7.35, indicating a downward movement in the stock price. Click here for Hindalco Key Metrics

Hindalco share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 475.38 10 Days 478.95 20 Days 476.55 50 Days 471.32 100 Days 451.83 300 Days 442.40

Top active options for Hindalco Top active call options for Hindalco at 26 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹470.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.3 (-23.21%) & ₹0.05 (-93.75%) respectively. Top active put options for Hindalco at 26 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.7 (+32.29%) & ₹1.0 (+100.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Hindalco Industries stock for the day is ₹448.65, while the high price is ₹459.05.

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹453.25, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹461.4 The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹453.25. There has been a percent change of -1.77, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.15, suggesting a decrease of ₹8.15 in the stock price. Click here for Hindalco Board Meetings

Hindalco Live Updates HINDALCO INDUSTRIES More Information

Hindalco October futures opened at 457.0 as against previous close of 461.9 Hindalco is currently trading at a spot price of 453.3. The bid price stands at 452.7 with a bid quantity of 1400, while the offer price is 452.95 with an offer quantity of 1400. The stock has an open interest of 7061600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 294.65 -5.1 -1.7 383.0 280.8 124636.95 Hindalco Industries 453.55 -7.85 -1.7 508.8 381.0 101181.49 Vedanta 212.7 -4.15 -1.91 340.75 207.85 79039.21 NMDC 150.8 -2.05 -1.34 167.55 91.84 44193.54 National Aluminium Company 89.4 -2.26 -2.47 106.3 68.9 16419.49

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range Hindalco Industries stock reached a low of ₹448.65 and a high of ₹459.05 on the current day.

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹454.15, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹461.4 The current data shows that the stock price of Hindalco is ₹454.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -1.57. The net change in the stock price is -7.25. Click here for Hindalco AGM

Top active options for Hindalco Top active call options for Hindalco at 26 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹470.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.4 (-21.43%) & ₹0.05 (-93.75%) respectively. Top active put options for Hindalco at 26 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.6 (+41.67%) & ₹0.75 (+50.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hindalco share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 12 12 11 10 Buy 11 11 11 9 Hold 1 1 1 2 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹453.2, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹461.4 Hindalco stock has experienced a decrease in its price, with a percent change of -1.78 and a net change of -8.2. The current price of the stock is ₹453.2. This suggests that the stock has seen a decline in value.

Hindalco October futures opened at 457.0 as against previous close of 461.9 Hindalco is currently trading at a spot price of 454. The bid price is slightly lower at 453.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 453.55. The offer quantity is 1400, and the bid quantity is also 1400. The open interest for Hindalco stands at 6699000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 292.4 -7.35 -2.45 383.0 280.8 123685.2 Hindalco Industries 452.25 -9.15 -1.98 508.8 381.0 100891.48 Vedanta 212.15 -4.7 -2.17 340.75 207.85 78834.83 NMDC 149.85 -3.0 -1.96 167.55 91.84 43915.13 National Aluminium Company 89.09 -2.57 -2.8 106.3 68.9 16362.55

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range Hindalco Industries stock's low price for the day was ₹448.65, while the high price was ₹459.05.

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹454.2, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹461.4 The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹454.2 with a percent change of -1.56. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.56% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -7.2, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹7.2 in value.

Top active options for Hindalco Top active call options for Hindalco at 26 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹470.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.15 (-25.89%) & ₹0.1 (-87.5%) respectively. Top active put options for Hindalco at 26 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.85 (+44.27%) & ₹8.1 (+252.17%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹452.55, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹461.4 The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹452.55. The stock has experienced a decrease of 1.92% in percentage change, with a net change of -8.85. This suggests that the stock has depreciated in value.

Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 291.4 -8.35 -2.79 383.0 280.8 123262.2 Hindalco Industries 452.25 -9.15 -1.98 508.8 381.0 100891.48 Vedanta 212.15 -4.7 -2.17 340.75 207.85 78834.83 NMDC 150.65 -2.2 -1.44 167.55 91.84 44149.58 National Aluminium Company 89.15 -2.51 -2.74 106.3 68.9 16373.57

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range Hindalco Industries stock reached a low of ₹448.65 and a high of ₹459.05 in today's trading session.

Hindalco October futures opened at 457.0 as against previous close of 461.9 Hindalco is currently trading at a spot price of 450.85. The bid price stands at 449.95, while the offer price is at 450.25. There is an offer quantity of 1400 and a bid quantity of 1400. The stock has an open interest of 5758200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹451.05, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹461.4 The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹451.05, which is a decrease of 2.24% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -10.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

Hindalco Live Updates HINDALCO INDUSTRIES More Information

Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.78% 3 Months 6.98% 6 Months 8.57% YTD -2.57% 1 Year 15.76%

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹461.4, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹456.65 The current price of Hindalco stock is ₹461.4. It has experienced a percent change of 1.04, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.75 points.

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹456.65 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a volume of 233,433 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹456.65.