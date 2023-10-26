Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco closed today at 456.45, down -1.07% from yesterday's 461.4

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹467.25 and closed at ₹456.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹472.8, while the lowest price was ₹459.7. The company has a market capitalization of ₹103,255.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹508.8, while the 52-week low is ₹381. A total of 233,433 shares were traded on the BSE.
Today, the closing price of Hindalco stock was ₹456.45, which represents a decrease of 1.07% from the previous day's closing price of ₹461.4. The net change in the stock price was -4.95.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Zinc
|295.25
|-4.5
|-1.5
|383.0
|280.8
|124890.75
|Hindalco Industries
|456.45
|-4.95
|-1.07
|508.8
|381.0
|101828.45
|Vedanta
|212.1
|-4.75
|-2.19
|340.75
|207.85
|78816.25
|NMDC
|152.8
|-0.05
|-0.03
|167.55
|91.84
|44779.66
|National Aluminium Company
|90.09
|-1.57
|-1.71
|106.3
|68.9
|16546.22
The current day's low price of Hindalco Industries stock is ₹448.65, while the high price is ₹459.05.
Hindalco, a leading aluminum manufacturing company, currently has a spot price of 456.65. The bid price is slightly lower at 455.95, while the offer price is 456.15. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 1400. The open interest is recorded at 6,315,400, indicating strong market activity and investor interest in the stock.
The 52-week low price of Hindalco Industries Ltd stock is 381.00000, while the 52-week high price is 508.90000.
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹455.75 with a percent change of -1.22 and a net change of -5.65. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.22% and has decreased by ₹5.65. This indicates a negative movement in the stock price.
Top active call options for Hindalco at 26 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.25 (-24.11%) & ₹0.05 (-98.8%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hindalco at 26 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.0 (+35.42%) & ₹1.05 (+110.0%) respectively.
The current price of Hindalco stock is ₹455.75, with a percent change of -1.22 and a net change of -5.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.22% and has dropped by 5.65 points. This data suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Zinc
|295.65
|-4.1
|-1.37
|383.0
|280.8
|125059.95
|Hindalco Industries
|455.0
|-6.4
|-1.39
|508.8
|381.0
|101504.97
|Vedanta
|211.65
|-5.2
|-2.4
|340.75
|207.85
|78649.03
|NMDC
|150.1
|-2.75
|-1.8
|167.55
|91.84
|43988.39
|National Aluminium Company
|90.0
|-1.66
|-1.81
|106.3
|68.9
|16529.69
Hindalco Industries stock had a low price of ₹448.65 and a high price of ₹459.05 for the current day.
Hindalco, a leading aluminium and copper manufacturing company, is currently trading at a spot price of ₹454.65. The bid price stands at ₹453.5 with a bid quantity of 1400, while the offer price is ₹453.75 with an offer quantity of 1400. The stock has an open interest of 7,152,600.
Based on the current data, the Hindalco stock price is ₹454.05, which represents a decrease of 1.59%. The net change is -7.35, indicating a downward movement in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|475.38
|10 Days
|478.95
|20 Days
|476.55
|50 Days
|471.32
|100 Days
|451.83
|300 Days
|442.40
Top active call options for Hindalco at 26 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹470.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.3 (-23.21%) & ₹0.05 (-93.75%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hindalco at 26 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.7 (+32.29%) & ₹1.0 (+100.0%) respectively.
The low price of Hindalco Industries stock for the day is ₹448.65, while the high price is ₹459.05.
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹453.25. There has been a percent change of -1.77, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.15, suggesting a decrease of ₹8.15 in the stock price.
Hindalco is currently trading at a spot price of 453.3. The bid price stands at 452.7 with a bid quantity of 1400, while the offer price is 452.95 with an offer quantity of 1400. The stock has an open interest of 7061600.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Zinc
|294.65
|-5.1
|-1.7
|383.0
|280.8
|124636.95
|Hindalco Industries
|453.55
|-7.85
|-1.7
|508.8
|381.0
|101181.49
|Vedanta
|212.7
|-4.15
|-1.91
|340.75
|207.85
|79039.21
|NMDC
|150.8
|-2.05
|-1.34
|167.55
|91.84
|44193.54
|National Aluminium Company
|89.4
|-2.26
|-2.47
|106.3
|68.9
|16419.49
Hindalco Industries stock reached a low of ₹448.65 and a high of ₹459.05 on the current day.
The current data shows that the stock price of Hindalco is ₹454.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -1.57. The net change in the stock price is -7.25.
Top active call options for Hindalco at 26 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹470.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.4 (-21.43%) & ₹0.05 (-93.75%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hindalco at 26 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.6 (+41.67%) & ₹0.75 (+50.0%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|10
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hindalco stock has experienced a decrease in its price, with a percent change of -1.78 and a net change of -8.2. The current price of the stock is ₹453.2. This suggests that the stock has seen a decline in value.
Hindalco is currently trading at a spot price of 454. The bid price is slightly lower at 453.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 453.55. The offer quantity is 1400, and the bid quantity is also 1400. The open interest for Hindalco stands at 6699000.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Zinc
|292.4
|-7.35
|-2.45
|383.0
|280.8
|123685.2
|Hindalco Industries
|452.25
|-9.15
|-1.98
|508.8
|381.0
|100891.48
|Vedanta
|212.15
|-4.7
|-2.17
|340.75
|207.85
|78834.83
|NMDC
|149.85
|-3.0
|-1.96
|167.55
|91.84
|43915.13
|National Aluminium Company
|89.09
|-2.57
|-2.8
|106.3
|68.9
|16362.55
Hindalco Industries stock's low price for the day was ₹448.65, while the high price was ₹459.05.
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹454.2 with a percent change of -1.56. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.56% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -7.2, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹7.2 in value.
Top active call options for Hindalco at 26 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹470.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.15 (-25.89%) & ₹0.1 (-87.5%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hindalco at 26 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.85 (+44.27%) & ₹8.1 (+252.17%) respectively.
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹452.55. The stock has experienced a decrease of 1.92% in percentage change, with a net change of -8.85. This suggests that the stock has depreciated in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Zinc
|291.4
|-8.35
|-2.79
|383.0
|280.8
|123262.2
|Hindalco Industries
|452.25
|-9.15
|-1.98
|508.8
|381.0
|100891.48
|Vedanta
|212.15
|-4.7
|-2.17
|340.75
|207.85
|78834.83
|NMDC
|150.65
|-2.2
|-1.44
|167.55
|91.84
|44149.58
|National Aluminium Company
|89.15
|-2.51
|-2.74
|106.3
|68.9
|16373.57
Hindalco Industries stock reached a low of ₹448.65 and a high of ₹459.05 in today's trading session.
Hindalco is currently trading at a spot price of 450.85. The bid price stands at 449.95, while the offer price is at 450.25. There is an offer quantity of 1400 and a bid quantity of 1400. The stock has an open interest of 5758200.
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹451.05, which is a decrease of 2.24% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -10.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.78%
|3 Months
|6.98%
|6 Months
|8.57%
|YTD
|-2.57%
|1 Year
|15.76%
The current price of Hindalco stock is ₹461.4. It has experienced a percent change of 1.04, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.75 points.
On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a volume of 233,433 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹456.65.
