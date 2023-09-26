Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 469.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 472.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened and closed at 478.55. The high and low for the day were also 478.55 and 466.7, respectively. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 105,087.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 508.8 and 358.8, respectively. The total trading volume on the BSE for Hindalco was 526,876 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:51 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:43 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹472.75, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹469.35

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 472.75. There has been a 0.72% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.4.

26 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.48%
3 Months7.94%
6 Months20.36%
YTD-0.85%
1 Year18.42%
26 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹469.35, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹478.55

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 469.35. There has been a percent change of -1.92, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -9.2, indicating a decline of 9.2 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

26 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹478.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco had a trading volume of 526,876 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 478.55.

