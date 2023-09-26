Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened and closed at ₹478.55. The high and low for the day were also ₹478.55 and ₹466.7, respectively. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹105,087.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹508.8 and ₹358.8, respectively. The total trading volume on the BSE for Hindalco was 526,876 shares.
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹472.75. There has been a 0.72% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.48%
|3 Months
|7.94%
|6 Months
|20.36%
|YTD
|-0.85%
|1 Year
|18.42%
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹469.35. There has been a percent change of -1.92, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -9.2, indicating a decline of 9.2 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
On the last day, Hindalco had a trading volume of 526,876 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹478.55.
