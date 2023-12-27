Hello User
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 1.73 %. The stock closed at 570 per share. The stock is currently trading at 579.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco opened at 574.2 and closed at 570. The stock had a high of 580.9 and a low of 570.95. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 129,763.2 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 571.95 and a low of 381. On the BSE, a total of 103,777 shares were traded on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹570 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco on the BSE recorded a volume of 103,777 shares. The closing price for the day was 570.

