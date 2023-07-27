comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:07 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 27 Jul 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 450.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 448.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HindalcoPremium
Hindalco

On the last day, the open price of Hindalco was 450 and the close price was 450.1. The stock reached a high of 451.6 and a low of 446.25. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 100,520.23 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 504 and 358.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 148,682 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:08:08 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹450.1 yesterday

On the last day, Hindalco Industries had a trading volume of 148,682 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 450.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout