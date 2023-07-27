Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

On the last day, the open price of Hindalco was ₹450 and the close price was ₹450.1. The stock reached a high of ₹451.6 and a low of ₹446.25. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹100,520.23 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹504 and ₹358.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 148,682 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹450.1 yesterday
On the last day, Hindalco Industries had a trading volume of 148,682 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹450.1.