Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco closed today at ₹456.2, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹456.45

27 Oct 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 27 Oct 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 456.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 456.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HindalcoPremium
Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 459.05 and closed at 461.4 with a high of 459.05 and a low of 448.65. The market capitalization of the company is 102,147.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 508.8 and the 52-week low is 381. The total trading volume on the BSE for the stock was 181,124 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:45:37 PM IST

Today, Hindalco stock closed at 456.2, a decrease of 0.05% or a net change of -0.25 compared to the previous day's closing price of 456.45.

27 Oct 2023, 06:24:50 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 05:38:44 PM IST

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock reached a low of 454.8 and a high of 464.5 during the current day's trading.

27 Oct 2023, 03:02:33 PM IST

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹456.9, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹456.45

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 456.9 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased by a small amount, resulting in a positive percent change and net change.

27 Oct 2023, 02:43:55 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 02:35:50 PM IST

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 455.95. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.5, indicating a decrease of 0.5 in the stock price. Overall, the current data suggests a slight decrease in the stock price of Hindalco.

Click here for Hindalco Shareholdings

27 Oct 2023, 02:32:44 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 02:26:24 PM IST

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Hindalco Industries reached a low of 454.8 and a high of 464.5 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 02:10:50 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 01:57:03 PM IST

The current data shows that Hindalco stock is priced at 457.85 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 1.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.31% or 1.4.

Click here for Hindalco Key Metrics

27 Oct 2023, 01:37:21 PM IST

Hindalco share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days470.81
10 Days477.04
20 Days476.16
50 Days471.17
100 Days452.38
300 Days442.36
27 Oct 2023, 01:27:15 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 01:21:58 PM IST

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Hindalco Industries stock is 454.8 and the high price is 464.5.

27 Oct 2023, 01:20:13 PM IST

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 455.7 with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -0.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.16% and the net change is a decrease of 0.75 rupees. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market is volatile and prices can fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Click here for Hindalco Board Meetings

27 Oct 2023, 12:53:25 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 12:50:34 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 12:43:07 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 12:24:50 PM IST

As of the current data, the stock price of Hindalco is 459.65. There has been a 0.7% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.2.

27 Oct 2023, 12:20:30 PM IST

Hindalco share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12121110
Buy1111119
Hold1112
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
27 Oct 2023, 12:12:22 PM IST

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock had a low price of 457.3 and a high price of 464.5 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 12:01:09 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 11:53:51 AM IST

The current stock price of Hindalco is 459.2, which represents a 0.6% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.75.

27 Oct 2023, 11:46:57 AM IST

27 Oct 2023, 11:32:11 AM IST

27 Oct 2023, 11:19:10 AM IST

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock reached a low price of 457.3 and a high price of 464.5 today.

27 Oct 2023, 11:12:45 AM IST

The current data shows that the stock price of Hindalco is 458.25, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 1.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.39% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 1.8.

27 Oct 2023, 10:41:08 AM IST

27 Oct 2023, 10:30:33 AM IST

27 Oct 2023, 10:23:07 AM IST

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock had a low price of 457.3 and a high price of 464.5 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 10:22:35 AM IST

Hindalco stock is currently trading at 459.6 with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 3.15. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in its value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or the reason behind this change.

27 Oct 2023, 10:07:55 AM IST

27 Oct 2023, 10:01:24 AM IST

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 456.45. There has been a percent change of -1.07, indicating a decrease in the stock price, and a net change of -4.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

27 Oct 2023, 09:54:53 AM IST

27 Oct 2023, 09:38:16 AM IST

Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.86%
3 Months6.16%
6 Months6.0%
YTD-3.53%
1 Year14.62%
27 Oct 2023, 09:24:47 AM IST

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 456.45 with a percent change of -1.07 and a net change of -4.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.07% and has decreased by 4.95.

27 Oct 2023, 08:11:53 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹461.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume was 181,124 shares, and the closing price was 461.4.

