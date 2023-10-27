Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco closed today at 456.2, down -0.05% from yesterday's 456.45

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco closed today at ₹456.2, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹456.45 Today, Hindalco stock closed at ₹456.2, a decrease of 0.05% or a net change of -0.25 compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹456.45.

Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 295.9 1.05 0.36 383.0 280.8 125165.7 Hindalco Industries 456.2 -0.25 -0.05 508.8 381.0 101772.68 Vedanta 215.7 3.6 1.7 340.75 207.85 80154.01 NMDC 154.2 2.3 1.51 167.55 91.84 45189.94 National Aluminium Company 91.13 1.04 1.15 106.3 68.9 16737.23 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range Hindalco Industries stock reached a low of ₹454.8 and a high of ₹464.5 during the current day's trading.

Top active options for Hindalco Top active call options for Hindalco at 27 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹520.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.2 (-11.58%) & ₹1.9 (-26.92%) respectively. Top active put options for Hindalco at 27 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹10.8 (-8.47%) & ₹44.25 (-2.21%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hindalco October futures opened at 461.0 as against previous close of 459.65 Hindalco stock is currently trading at a spot price of ₹457.85. The bid price stands at ₹461.0 with a bid quantity of 1400, while the offer price is ₹461.2 with an offer quantity of 2800. The stock has an open interest of 28,218,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hindalco share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 470.81 10 Days 477.04 20 Days 476.16 50 Days 471.17 100 Days 452.38 300 Days 442.36

Hindalco share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 12 12 11 10 Buy 11 11 11 9 Hold 1 1 1 2 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.86% 3 Months 6.16% 6 Months 6.0% YTD -3.53% 1 Year 14.62%

