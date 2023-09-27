Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Hindalco's open price was ₹468, and it closed at ₹469.35. The stock had a high of ₹474.1 and a low of ₹466.1. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹105,602.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹508.8, while the 52-week low was ₹358.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 520,846 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Hindalco stock is ₹471.65, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 2.3. This implies that the stock has increased by 0.49% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net change of 2.3 in the stock's value. This data suggests that Hindalco's stock is experiencing a slight upward movement.
On the last day of trading, Hindalco on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a total volume of 520,846 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹469.35.
