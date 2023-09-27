Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 469.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 471.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's open price was 468, and it closed at 469.35. The stock had a high of 474.1 and a low of 466.1. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 105,602.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 508.8, while the 52-week low was 358.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 520,846 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹471.65, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹469.35

The current price of Hindalco stock is 471.65, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 2.3. This implies that the stock has increased by 0.49% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net change of 2.3 in the stock's value. This data suggests that Hindalco's stock is experiencing a slight upward movement.

27 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹469.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a total volume of 520,846 shares. The closing price for the day was 469.35.

